Reports | Fan interaction, selfie session with stars might be halted due to coronavirus

Fans' selfie sessions and interaction with cricket stars might be halted due to the increasing cases of coronavirus cases in India. Also, South African Head coach Mark Boucher has indicated that his players might also do away with handshakes during the India series if the medical team instructs.

Almost every visiting team that tours India gets the status of rockstars and dummy Gods but this time around their might be a different story as the rise of coronavirus has created a ruckus among fans. Even many expect the turnouts to be low at the stadiums as one of the precaution of the virus mentions avoiding public gathering.

"Players have been briefed on preventive measures while they are travelling overseas. These measures cover a variety of protocols to follow for the safety of both themselves and those around them. Fan interaction, selfies and pictures were included in the brief," said a source close to the South African team management as quoted by Times of India.

There has been specific health advisory on avoiding large gatherings and the South African team's medical unit and their security officers are expected to take appropriate measures to ensure that the players don't get mobbed for selfies.

In fact, South Africa head coach Mark Boucher has indicated that his players might also do away with handshakes during the India series if the medical team instructs, similar to the guidelines that England players will be adhering to during the Sri Lanka series.