Ranji Trophy 2019-20 Final | SAU v BEN - Late strike gives Bengal edge on day one

The 2019-20 Ranji final has begun well, with enough and more plot twists on the inaugural day of proceedings at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Jaydev Unadkat , the home side’s skipper, had no hesitation in batting first; the decision making perfect sense as run-scoring became increasingly difficult against the softer ball.

After going wicketless in the morning session, Bengal fought back strongly to end the day with their noses slightly in front. Harvik Desai and Avi Barot handed the hosts a bright start, but both the openers fell early into the middle session. The duo of Vishvaraj Jadeja and Arpit Vasavada reignited the Saurashtra ship with a half-century partnership for the third wicket, but, once again, the stand was broken early into the next session. Akash Deep — Bengal's best bowler of the day — cleaning up Jadeja for 54.

Sheldon Jackson, a centurion in the semi-final, failed to make a mark, despite a flurry of boundaries. Perhaps the biggest blow for Saurashtra came in the minutes that followed. An unwell Pujara came to bat at six, only to walk off the field soon after. The hosts sent in a Chetan Sakariya as nightwatchman, but the left-hander was dismissed at the stroke of stumps. With that, Day 1 ended on a see-saw with both sides getting a go at each other on Day 2.