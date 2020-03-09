PSL 2020 | Tired of seeing Imran Tahir's 'clown-like' celebration, rages Colin Munro

New Zealand opener Colin Munro, who is currently playing in the PSL, stated that he is tired of seeing Imran Tahir celebrate a wicket the way he does and admitted that he called the spinner a clown. Tahir’s celebration is often a sprint which is also accompanied by flying arms and a chest-thump.

Imran Tahir loves to bowl, he loves to pick up wickets and he loves to celebrate. But his way of expressing his happiness and delight after taking a wicket has not gone down very well with Kiwi batsman Colin Munro. During the match between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans in PSL, things got pretty intense when Munro, in the fifth over, miscued an attempted shot and was caught by Sohail Tanvir.

Tahir took off and this irked Munro, who turned back and said a few words to the 40-year-old. Tahir too hit back and both the players were involved in an unpleasant exchange. Munro, post the game, revealed he is tired of seeing the spinner celebrate the way he does and further admitted that he called Tahir a clown.

“I am tired of seeing him (Imran Tahir) celebrate like that and I called him a clown and he took it the wrong way and then you saw what he said to me, so we will leave it at that, eh?,” said Munro, reported Hindustan Times.

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by nine wickets (DLS method) to book their berth in the playoffs for the first time. They also became the first team to enter the playoffs this season. The match was reduced to nine overs and Islamabad scored 91 for 7 in the allotted overs. In reply, Sultans chased down the target in seven overs and lost just the solitary wicket.

While Munro continues to be frozen out of New Zealnd's ODI set-up, it remains to be seen if Tahir is still a part of South Africa's WT20 plans, with the 40-year-old having gone behind both Tabraiz Shamsi and Bjorn Fortuin in the pecking order.