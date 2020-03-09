Jasprit Bumrah is a bowler I like facing, reveals Fakhar Zaman

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman, who famously scored a ton in the Champions Trophy 2017 final against India, has revealed that Jasprit Bumrah, due to his versatility, is a bowler he likes to face. Zaman, till date, is the only Pakistani cricketer to have scored a double century in ODI cricket.

When Jasprit Bumrah overstepped in the Champions Trophy 2017 final - a ball on which he’d actually taken the wicket of the batsman - the career of both himself and Fakhar Zaman turned around for the good. Bumrah, since, has transformed into one of the best pacers in world cricket, whilst Zaman, too, has established himself as a mainstay in Pakistan’s limited-overs set up, with him even having an ODI double-century to show for it.

The incident did turn the match around in Pakistan’s favour, as Zaman eventually went on to score a ton to propel his side to victory and till date, it has remained a moment that’s been widely discussed. Three years on, the 29-year-old Pakistani opener has revealed that Bumrah is one of the very few bowlers in international cricket he likes facing, whilst also taking the names of Jofra Archer and Mitchell Starc.

“All bowlers are good in international cricket. All of them are tough to face. I personally like Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah. Mitchell Starc is another bowler that I enjoy facing. They are the kind of bowlers who are different from everyone else. When you face them, it is a different experience,” Zaman told Cricket Pakistan, reported Hindustan Times.

An aggressive batsman who deploys a ‘see ball, hit ball’ strategy, Zaman, like many a great opener, comes off as a batsman who has an utter disdain for the art of spin bowling. The 29-year-old stated that he enjoys facing spinners due to lack of turn on flat wickets used in international games, which allows him to hit through the line and assert his authority.

“I have enjoyed facing a lot of bowlers especially spinners because the wickets used in international cricket are very flat. The ball doesn’t turn too much because of that.”

The left-hander is currently representing the Lahore Qalandars franchise in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he’s struggled to get going, amassing just 109 runs from 6 innings.