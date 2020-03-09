IND vs SA | Might do away with customary handshake if it's too dangerous, reveals Mark Boucher

South Africa coach Mark Boucher shared that his players might avoid handshakes during their India tour amid spreading COVID 19 outbreaks and pointed out that handshakes are nothing but a gesture of respect. Boucher further stated that his side have had a good brief about the situation and are alert.

As the growing panic of COVID 19 grasps the world, it is imminent that it will be reflected on the field of cricket. The number of patients in India have crossed 40 and the visiting South Africa team are alert on all fronts to avoid any mishap.

Proteas coach Mark Boucher shared that the players might do away with the handshakes during their stay so as to safeguard their well being. Boucher went on to remind that the handshake is a mark of respect towards the fellow player in the middle and they totally understand it.

"With regards to handshakes and type of stuff that's concern, so it will probably be fine if we do the same if it comes to that. I think it's a way to stop anything from happening to our guys," Boucher was quoted by India Today.

"I think it's out of respect for players around you and not to pass on something that you might have."

The former Proteas wicket-keeper revealed that the tour was fixed only after a clearance from their medical team and that they are aware of the looming threat. The 43-year-old added that they have had a proper briefing from their medical team and are strictly abiding by the recommendations.

"Look we have a security staff and if we have medical concerns, we give it to them and they come up with recommendations. If they think its too dangerous, they will pull us out and they are no different," he said.

"We had a nice brief last night from medical staff about the virus going around is that its a major concern. We are not medical people and we don't know medicine like they do.

"So we have taken their recommendations and I am sure they have put stuff in places that's going to help us."