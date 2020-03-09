ICC Women's WT20 | Shafali Verma's attitude perfect for Indian Women's Cricket, admits Brett Lee

Brett Lee has admitted about Shafali Verma's attitude and has said it's perfect for Team India after they received 85-run defeat against Australia in the Women's T20 World Cup final. The former pacer also added he won't be surprised if the opener puts up a big score against Australia next time.

After her disappointing innings in the final, Shafali Verma has received massive support all around the world but the utmost praise has come from former pacer Brett Lee who has said the latter coming out in her first tournament and flourishing is a testament to her talent and mental strength. The Indian opener, who had a successful run till the final, could not click in the summit clash and was seen sobbing after the match.

"I really felt for Shafali Verma at the end, it was tough seeing her in tears but she should be very proud of the way she's performed in Australia. To come out here and face your first tournament head-on is testament to her talent and mental strength, and she's only going to get better from here," wrote Brett Lee on ICC website as quoted by Times of India.

Shafali though, was one of the biggest talking points in the tournament after her exploits in the group stage during which she amassed 161 runs in four games but could only add 2 more runs to her tally in the final to finish as the tournament's 5th highest scorer. The legendary speedster also said he found it difficult to watch Indian batting sensation Shafali Verma in tears during the crushing women's T20 World Cup final loss to Australia but he expects the 16-year-old to bounce back strongly.

"...she'll learn from this experience and come back stronger. Moments like this can define you in a positive way...Don't be surprised to see her put a big score on the Aussies the next time they play," he added.

At 16 years and 40 days old, Shafali also became the youngest player (female or male) to feature in any ICC tournament final. The record was previously held by West Indies' women's cricketer Shaquana Quintyne when she played the ODI World Cup final in 2013 at an age of 17 years and 45 days old.