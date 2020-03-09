ICC Women's WT20 | Poonam Yadav only Indian to make it to ICC's best XI of World Cup

Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav was the only Indian to make the cut in ICC’s official XI for the women’s T20 World Cup, with Shafali Verma missing out narrowly after her failure in the final. On the other hand, five Australian players made it to the final list, while England had four of their stars.

Following a largely successful tournament for India, leg-spinner and top wicket-taker for the Indian eves Poonam Yadav made it ICC’s official XI for the tournament. While Poonam made it to the cut, the eves’ swashbuckling opener Shafali Verma did not make it to the cut following the failure in the final against Australia.

Despite making 163 runs at a strike-rate of 158.25, the opener was unlucky to miss out with Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy putting on a show. The Australian openers scored 259 runs and 236 runs respectively, one that eventually earned them a place in the team.

England’s Nat Sciver and Heather Knight form the top-order after they put on a show in the group stage of the tournament. Meg Lanning and Laura Wolvaardt round the batting order. In the bowling department, Australia’s Jess Jonassen finds a place in the playing XI alongside Sophie Ecclestone.

Poonam Yadav joins the duo to form a trio of spinners on the list. Meanwhile, England’s Anya Shrubsole and Australia’s Megan Schutt are the only two pacers in the star-studded line-up released by the ICC.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 XI - Alyssa Healy (Australia), Beth Mooney (Australia), Nat Sciver (England), Heather Knight (England), Meg Lanning (Australia, captain), Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), Jess Jonassen (Australia), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Anya Shrubsole (England), Megan Schutt (Australia), Poonam Yadav (India), 12th: Shafali Verma (India).