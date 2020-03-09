ICC Women's WT20 | Beth Mooney dethrones Shafali Verma to become numero uno

Beth Mooney has dethroned Shafali Verma at the top of the ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings for batters after helping her team win the T20 World Cup at MCG. Smriti Mandhana, who was not in great knick in the just concluded tournament, also slipped by a spot and is currently at the seventh position.

After a disappointing outing at MCG, Shafali Verma didn’t only lose her wicket for two but also lost her top position in Player rankings for batters after India were humbled by Australia in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Final on Sunday.

Shefali started her innings promisingly by a straight down the ground hit but in trying to be too cheeky, fell to an innocuous delivery bowled by Megan Scutt. India were tad taken aback by the wicket and lost their heads to hand Australia their fifth title.

Star batter Beth Mooney has replaced Shafali Verma at the top of the ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings for batters. The left-hander scored 259 runs at an average of 64 in six innings, the highest aggregate by anyone at a single edition of the competition and was named Player of the Tournament. Mooney has topped the rankings for the first time, having reached number two in March 2018.

Shafali, who could score just 2 in Sunday's final at the MCG, slipped to third position after grabbing the top spot at the end of the league of the tournament while New Zealand's Suzie Bates remains in second position in the latest update carried out after the knockout stage.

Shafali's opening partner Smriti Mandhana, who was not in great knick in the just concluded tournament, also slipped by a spot and is currently at the seventh position. India's Deepti Sharma has advanced 10 slots to reach 43rd position among batters and is among the top five all-rounders for the first time.