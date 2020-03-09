Bangladesh omit Mahmudullah and Mustafizur Rahman from Test contract list
Today at 1:53 PM
Bangladesh Cricket Board, on Sunday, announced that Mahmudullah and Mustafizur Rahman were axed from the list of contracted players for Tests. The duo, both of who are now seen as limited-over specialists, were however handed a white-ball contract, meaning they'll still feature in ODIs and T20Is.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), during a meeting of the Board of Directors, finalized a list of 16 players to be included in the national payroll, but only seven of them were offered a contract for both red and white-ball cricket. Newly-appointed ODI captain Tamim Iqbal, batsmen Liton Das, Nazmul Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun and spinners Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan were the seven players who got a contract for all three formats.
Former skipper and all-rounder Mashrafe Mortaza, all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, batsman Imrul Kayes, pacers Abu Haider, Khaled Hasan, Rubel Hossain and batsman Shadman Islam have been excluded from the list of contracted players.
Test captain Mominul Haque, spinner Nayeem Hasan, pacers Abu Jayed and Ebadot Hossain were given a contract only for red-ball cricket, while Mahmudullah, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Afif Hossain and Mohammad Naim were given contracts only for ODIs. While Mahmudullah did feature in the first Test against Pakistan, Mustafizur, however, has not played a Test match in over year.
