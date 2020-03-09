Bangladesh omit Mahmudullah and Mustafizur Rahman from Test contract list

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), during a meeting of the Board of Directors, finalized a list of 16 players to be included in the national payroll, but only seven of them were offered a contract for both red and white-ball cricket. Newly-appointed ODI captain Tamim Iqbal, batsmen Liton Das, Nazmul Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun and spinners Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan were the seven players who got a contract for all three formats.