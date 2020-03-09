AUS vs NZ | Series going to be exciting, no matter what people say, attests Trent Boult

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult lashed out at Michael Clarke on his comments about the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy as he expressed his excitement to face the Aussies after a top performance against India. Earlier, Clarke had said that it's unnecessary to stretch the home season after the WT20 World Cup.

New Zealand pace spearhead, Trent Boult is surprised by former Australia skipper Michael Clarke’s comment where he labelled the upcoming Chappell-Hadlee Trophy series between the neighbours “token games.” Clarke even went on to predict a low turnout for the three-game ODI rubber as it is scheduled outside the Aussie home season.

Clarke felt that the season should have ended with the WT20 World Cup and what is better than the Aussies lifting their record fifth title to close off the season with glory. It is the latest finish to an international season in Australia outside World Cups since 1979.

“Absolute token games of cricket. To be honest, I can't believe it. I'm a cricket fan through and through, but whoever has made the decision to put these three ODIs on, it's footy season. Cricket season is finished. What a great way to finish it with the women winning the World Cup as well," he said on Big Sports Breakfast.

"I'll be very surprised if anybody turns up to watch those games."

Boult shared that Australia is a lovely place for cricket and the visitors, who are coming off two clean sweeps against India on home soil, will give their best to take home the silverware. He even hit out on the World Cup-winning Aussie skipper as he blatantly predicted a packed crowd for the prestigious trans-Tasman series.

"Michael Clarke doesn't sound too happy for some reason, I don't know what's got under his skin," Boult was quoted by cricket.au.com.

"I don't know why the series is token. There's a good trophy up for grabs between both teams and we can't wait to hopefully lift it. Australia's an awesome place to play cricket. They're big stadiums compared to the ones here. I'm sure there will be a crowd there with a few supporters.

"I'm already ready to hear some sledging and a few other things. It's going to be an exciting series, no matter what some people are saying."

What will be adding spice to the series is that the Black Caps will be looking to avenge the Test series whitewash on their last visit while the Kangaroos will be looking to pull things back after suffering a whitewash in South Africa.