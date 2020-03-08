Virat Kohli best batsman in the world, states Shivnarine Chanderpaul

Former Windies batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul hailed Virat Kohli as the best batsman in the world and praised the Indian for all the hard work he has put in. Chanderpaul believes that the Windies has a strong case in the upcoming T20 World Cup but advised them to take nothing for granted.

It seemed like former West Indies batsman Shivnarine Chandrapaul never hung his shoes looking at the way he went around at the Wankhede the other night. Chanderpaul played a blistering innings of 61 to top score for his side during a Road Safety world series game against India Legends.

The legendary batter, who called it a day in 2015, continues to be an avid follower of the sport and revealed that he is a big admirer of India skipper Virat Kohli. Chanderpaul hailed the Indian skipper as the best batsman in the world and heaped praises for the hard work the 31-year-old puts in to always be on the top of his game.

“Obviously, it’s Virat Kohli. He has been working on all the aspects of his game and the results are showing. He is working hard on his fitness, he works on his skills. You see him putting in the hard work and he is one of those guys, who always wants to do well. He’s proven it, day in and day out. You have to give credit to him for that. It’s not easy to stay at the top of your game for so long. You got to put in your work and the results are showing,” he told Sportstar.

The 45-year-old is confident that the West Indies will put up a strong show in the upcoming T20 World Cup and believes that the Caribbean nation have a balanced side. Chanderpaul went to point out that side has always had an edge in the shortest format of the game and stated that they have the required firepower to put up a strong case at the World Cup.

“Well, West Indies have always had players for the shorter format. Yet again, it all depends on how well you perform on that day, because in T20 format, anybody could win on that day. We always have a lot of match winners, that’s the good thing about us. With the power hitters, good bowlers — they play a major part in the shorter format. So, we still have one of the best T20 squads around. But we still have to go out and play well to win matches. Don’t take anyone lightly, play as hard as we can, and we will win.”