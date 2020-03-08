Special to be back at Wankhede after seven years, revels Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar shared his joy of taking strike at the Wankhede after seven long years as his side took on Brian Lara’s West Indies Legends in the inaugural game of the Road Safety World Series. Sachin further hailed Zaheer Khan’s one-handed stunner as a reason to celebrate India Legends' victory.

It was a moment of pride for all the Indians as the destructive opening duo of Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar traversed the green bed of grass to take strike in the light blue. What was more auspicious was that Tendulkar, well known as the God of cricket, was back at his home ground after seven long years.

Tendulkar was awestruck to see the sold-out crowd at Wankhede cheer for him again as he took strike for the Indian legends. While sharing his joy of playing again on his home turf, the legendary Indian batsman conceded that the buzzing crowd inspired the players to give their best, much like the good old days.

“It's fantastic to see a full house. It's special to be back here after 2013. The atmosphere was buzzing througout the game. We have to enjoy ourselves, give our best. I played one over in Australia, but I had to borrow everything while playing there,” Sachin said in the post-match presentation on Saturday, reported Cricbuzz.

Tendulkar went on to praise the organisers for putting on such a good show and stated that they are doing a great job spreading awareness about road safety in the country. Moreover, the 46-year-old was delighted to see that the sport he dedicated his life to is serving as a medium for such a noble cause.

“I am so happy this tournament is happening, it's all about awareness. You can't things for granted while driving, you need to be aware and follow the rules. Through this medium, sport has a power to bring everyone together. Although India is not playing, the crowd should come out and support us,” he said.

While Sehwag stole the show with his flawless hitting atop the order, it was former pacer Zaheer Khan who had everyone on their feet with a spectacular one handed catch to sent Ricardo Powell packing. Sachin hailed the stunner as the side’s reason to celebrate the seven-wicket victory over the West Indies Legends, pompously.

“Zak(Zaheer Khan) couldn't hear me at all, but that was a magnificent catch by him. We need to celebrate tonight just because of that catch.”