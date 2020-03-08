Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Bengal bowlers know how to get Pujara out, says Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha is confident that Bengal’s unheralded bunch of bowlers have seen enough of Cheteshwar Pujara on television to plot his dismissal when they take on Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy final. Cheteshwar Pujara will look to pile on the runs after a forgettable tour of New Zealand.

Wriddhiman Saha is confident that Bengal’s unheralded bunch of bowlers have seen enough of Cheteshwar Pujara on television to plot his dismissal when they take on Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy final. Pujara will be the most prized wicket for all the Bengal bowlers as the right-hander will be raring to go after a disappointing tour of New Zeland.

Pujara, who has played a 77 tests, will turn up for the hosts after a forgettable tour where the Indian batsmen were found in testing conditions. The former made 100 runs in four innings in New Zealand with scores of 11 and 11 at Wellington and 54 and 24 at Christchurch

This is the first time in his 13-year-old first-class career that Saha will be playing a national final and Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, and Ishan Porel will only benefit from his advice on how to dismiss Pujara on a track where he has played some of his marathon innings.

“Whoever fights till the end will win. They (Bengal teammates) all watch international matches. They know how to get Pujara out,” said Wriddhiman Saha as quoted by Times of India.

His dear friend Ashoke Dinda was dropped from the squad for disciplinary reasons but what Saha finds heartening is how the young trio of Ishan, Akash and Mukesh have more than fulfilled the veteran pacer’s void.

“Earlier, the past teams reached the knock-outs on the basis of performance of a few players. For example, Ashok Dinda used to take (bulk of) wickets without much support from the other end, the team was stuck in a way. Now everyone is contributing,” he added.

“The bowlers are also contributing with the bat. Match-wining performances have come in the batting department. There is good camaraderie too which helps,” he added.