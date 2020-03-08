PSL 2020 | Kieron Pollard ruled out of PSL with thigh niggle

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard has been ruled out of the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) owing to a niggle he picked up in the T20I series against Sri Lanka. Pollard, who has played 501 T20s in his illustrous career, was set to represent the Peshwar Zalmi franchise in the PSL.

Peshawar Zalmi have suffered a big loss as experienced campaigner and West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard has been ruled out of the fifth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with a niggle in his right thigh. Pollard, who recently completed 10,000 runs in his 500th game of the format, was set to join the side after the completion of his international commitments only to be sidelined having experienced "tightness" in his right quad.

His fellow Caribgbean allrounder Carlos Brathwaite will be filling in for the big allrounder for the remainder of the season, having done so until this point. Brathwaite has, thus far, played two games this season as a temporary replacement for Pollard.

"I'm sorry I can't be there in person this year but the team has some inspirational characters leading the charge and I'm sure can give Daren [Sammy] his first trophy as a head coach," Pollard said in a statement released by the PSL, reported Cricinfo.

Pollard, who featured for Peshawar in 13 matches, with 284 runs and five wickets to his name, could have been the x-factor the side needed to boost their season. Peshawar are currently second in the table with 4 wins from 8 matches this season so far.

England allrounder Lewis Gregory could also be a potential replacement for Pollard in the XI. He had an exuberant PSL debut against Lahore Qalandars where he produced a man of the match performance of 4 for 24 with the ball.