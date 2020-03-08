Legends and Pundits react to India's heart breaking World Cup loss

Today at 4:23 PM
That's almost tragic, isn't it? The girls have been playing wonderful cricket for some time now, and was the most successful team of the tournament till today before squandering in the finals. The entire cricket fraternity reacted on the same and shared their opinions on India's WC campaign.
True
Till a few years ago, nobody could have imagined that a billion eyes would be glued to Women’s Cricket World Cup— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 8, 2020
Cups will come & go, but today is a victory for each & every INDIAN GIRL who dared to defy odds & societal barriers! #SheInspiresUs 🇮🇳
Congrats to Australia!
Congratulations Australia
India lost only one game in the tournament. So did Australia. Both teams lost to each other. India beat Aus in the tournament opener. Australia beat India in the finals. Such is life.... #WT20WC #AusvInd— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 8, 2020
We'll bounce back stronger
Proud of all the efforts put in by the Indian Women's Cricket Team throughout their #T20WorldCup campaign. I'm confident that you girls will bounce back stronger than ever. 🙌 @BCCIWomen— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 8, 2020
The wait continues...
As a sport loving nation, as much as we crave for victories, we also are hungry for trophies but the results haven't reflected it. Thought we had a good chance today. Its been 10 attempts and the wait for an ICC TROPHY continues #AUSvIND #T20WorldCup— Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) March 8, 2020
Yesssss!! We are proud of our team
I know how tough it is to be so close to that World Cup & not win it. But chin up, girls! It’s not about the result, but about the generation you’ve inspired. You had a campaign you can be very proud of!— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 8, 2020
Also congratulations Australia, a much deserved win.#INDvsAUS #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/5ekr5Y9yvS
A Big lesson for Team India
Instead of being overawed by the expectation of a home World Cup final at a packed MCG, Australia have thrived on it. Healy calmed the nerves early. India looked intimidated unfortunately. They will learn from it one hopes.— Ian bishop (@irbishi) March 8, 2020
And India, well played to get to the final. It was an excellent campaign till today. Look forward to more— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 8, 2020
No matter what we are still proud of you . Remember this was our first defeat in the tournament. So many great memories of the tournament. Lessons learnt and hopefully next time we will be champion. #AUSvIND #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/jxtCIvNxqc— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) March 8, 2020
Being in the final was creditable. India must take pride in that and also scrutinise why and what went wrong in the final. That’s how teams rise to become champions— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 8, 2020
No excuses Australia is not just better but much better but India can surely build from here. They have serious talent and can only get better. But as I said this Aus team is one of the best of all time if not the best. I have been saying this for ages and again it is proved.— Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) March 8, 2020
Congratulations @AusWomenCricket on winning the #T20WorldCup To the @BCCIWomen team,we all are very proud of your achievement. Really enjoyed the way you all played throughout the tournament. Good luck for your future matches.— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 8, 2020
