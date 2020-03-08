IPL 2020 | IPL will be test of character, admits Yashasvi Jaiswal

India’s teenage prodigy Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was snapped up by the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL auction for ₹2.4 crore, revealed that he was eager to get going in the IPL and described the tournament as a test of character. Jaiswal also believes that the tournament will be a learning curve for him.

One of the stories of the recently-concluded ICC Under 19 World Cup, where he was not dismissed for a score under 59 in the entirety of the tournament, Yashasvi Jaiswal has expressed his excitement in participating in the IPL and has described the tournament as a test of character.

Jaiswal, who finished as the highest run-getter in the U19 World Cup with 400 runs to his name, was snapped up by Rajasthan Royals in the auction for a sum of ₹2.4 crore, alongside his teammate Kartik Tyagi. The 18-year-old also believes that the tournament will be an opportunity to learn, with him set to share the dressing room with the likes of Steve Smith, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes.

"I am in very good form in the last few months. IPL will be a big challenge for me. It will not only test my skills but also test my character. Royals have shown faith in my ability. I hope l live up to their expectations. Sharing the dressing room with so many established stars will be a great learning curve for me," Jaiswal told Times of India.

"I am really looking forward to play my first IPL. I am very excited to play my part in the Rajasthan Royals journey. It is an honour to play with a team like Royals. They have had some amazing results in the previous editions of IPL. It is now my duty to help the team continue their strong performance this year too.”

After having won the inaugural edition of the tournament, things have not gone so well for Rajasthan, who have since qualified for the play-offs just thrice in the 11 years that has followed. Last season, the franchise finished eighth, despite boasting the likes of Smith, Stokes, Buttler and Archer, but Jaiswal is confident that his side can turn things around this time around and believes that they have the firepower to go all the way. The 18-year-old further expressed how he has seamlessly settled into the setup and thanked his Royals teammates for the same.

"We have a very strong team. I think we have the fire-power to win the title. Although I am new to the unit, they don't make me feel that I am making my debut in the IPL. Since auction, they have been treating me quite well. They always encourage me to do my best.”

The Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals franchise will kick-start their IPL 2020 campaign against three-time champions Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 2.