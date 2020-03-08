South Africa skipper Quinton de Kock shared that his side will be taking nothing for granted when they tour India, after a clean sweep against Australia. De Kock further stated that this Proteas side is by no means a finished product and revealed that they strive to improve with every passing game.

After going six months on a trot without winning a series across formats, South Africa pulled things together in style as they whitewashed Australia at home to win their first series since the World Cup. It looked like the change in leadership has worked for the Proteas, as Quinton de Kock won his first series as captain.

The South African skipper was delighted with the way youngsters stepped up in this series against the Aussies and took charge to steer the side to victory. Speaking of his newfound role, the wicket-keeper batsman shared that it was hectic, but thanked his teammates who cam forward to lend a shoulder.

“Very proud of the boys, we played very well this series. Makes me really proud. That's what we've been asking from the team, a bit of consistency, congrats to the guys. It's (captaincy) been good, it's been quite busy, the guys have helped me out a lot. It's not too much on my shoulder at the moment, it's been good,” de Kock said in the post-match presentation in the aftermath of his side whitewashing Australia, reported Cricbuzz.

“We didn't start well, but this series win reminds us how good we can play. We didn't play bad cricket. Guys like Kyle stepped. Guys like Klaasen and Malan have showed that they belong to this level.”

After some impressive outings against England and then Australia, the Proteas gear up to face India next week, and de Kock shared that they are taking nothing for granted against a side of India's caliber. The destructive southpaw went on to add that this young Proteas side is not a “finished product” yet and they will keep working to keep the momentum going.

“We are not going to take anything for granted when we go there (India). We are not a finished product at the moment. We'll just keep working,” he signed off.