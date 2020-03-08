ICC Women's WT20 | Winning and losing is part of cricket, admits Harmanpreet Kaur

Following India’s loss against Australia in the T20 World Cup final, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur revealed that winning and losing is part of cricket and that she has full faith in the team. Kaur reckons the next year and a half would be crucial for India in terms of building a team in all departments.

India reached the final on the back of four wins with one game - the semi-final - being washed out against England. However, until then, they looked like the side to beat, one that had all boxes ticking compared to the Australian side. When it came to the final, however, they succumbed under pressure.

The top-order, which was firing from all cylinders, failed in the final, with Shafali Verma’s early exit. On top of that, their bowling did not pick up the early wickets, making the night long for the team. Following the defeat, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur admitted that winning and losing is a part of the game.

"It's part of the game, sometimes you win and sometimes you lose. You have to keep learning. But I trust this team. The way we played in the league games was outstanding. I still have a lot of faith in my team," she said in the post-match presentation, reported Times of India.

On the day, the Indian unit put on a rather unfortunate show in the field, dropping Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney in the span of three overs. In the end, the Australian openers were the difference between India chasing a 150 target against the 185 they ended up chasing in the final.

"Today, it was unfortunate that we dropped those catches. The upcoming one-and-a-half year is very important. We need to focus, especially in fielding," she concluded.