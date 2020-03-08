Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. should just enjoy the moment, feels Anjum Chopra

Former India skipper Anjum Chopra pointed out that a World Cup final is a rarity and that the girls must look to enjoy it despite all the pressure of the high profile game. Chopra feels that the squad should be in a 'closely guarded set up' and should not be overawed by all the buzz going around.

We are just minutes away from the momentous occasion of the women's T20 World Cup final, which will see India and Australia women battle it out for the glory of the title on International Women’s Day. One way or the other, history will be created today at the MCG as four-time champs Australia go against maiden finalists India.

Former India skipper Anjum Chopra feels that the girls must look to enjoy the moment, the rare moment of playing a World Cup final, setting aside all the pressure that comes with a high profile game as such. Chopra, who has featured in six World Cups which includes an appearance in India’s maiden ODI World Cup final in 2005, feels that women in blue must not be overawed by all the buzz going around the fixture.

"There will be pressure when you play a World Cup final. It will be nerve-testing, but the girls should enjoy the moment. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, a rarity," Chopra told TOI.

"They should focus inside the dressing room and not get overawed by the situation. The eleven players on the field and others outside should stay in a closely-guarded set-up," Chopra opined.

The Indian women are up against a formidable opponent but they would like to ride on their momentum and take the Aussies head on. India upset Australia by 17 runs to start their World Cup campaign and it will be a big morale booster for the girls as they gear up to take on the hosts in front of a sold out MCG crowd in a matter of minutes.