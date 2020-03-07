WWT20 | Indian win could be major breakthrough for Women's cricket in the country, feels Brett Lee

With two incredible teams in front of a huge crowd at the MCG, Sunday will probably go down as one of the biggest days in women’s sport. With India reaching the final, the game is touted to be the most-watched event in the history of women's cricket. Although Bret Lee will be supporting Australia for sure, the speedster feels an Indian victory in Sunday's T20 World Cup final could be a "start of a major breakthrough" for the women's game in the cricket-mad country.

"As an Australian, I'd love nothing more than for (Meg) Lanning's team to do the job. But if India were to win the World Cup for the first time, victory would do so much for women's cricket in a country that already adores the sport. This could be the start of a major breakthrough, particularly with the amount of talent that is coming through,” said Lee, as quoted by Times Of India.