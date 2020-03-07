Wasim Jaffer announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Wasim Jaffer, the highest run-getter in the history of the Ranji Trophy, on Saturday, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Jaffer, who played domestic cricket till 42 years of age, represented India in 31 Test matches between 2000 and 2008.

Veteran Mumbai Cricketer Wasim Jaffer, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest domestic cricketers in the country’s history, confirmed on Saturday that he is retiring from all forms of the game. Jaffer made his first-class debut in 1996 and featured in a staggering 260 first-class games in a career that spanned over 24 years.

Jaffer, in the process, almost amassed over 19,000 first-class runs to go along with his 57 centuries and also holds the record for the most runs and tons scored in the country’s premier four-day competition, Ranji Trophy. Earlier this year, the 42-year-old became the first cricketer to feature in 150 Ranji Trophy matches.

"After all these years in cricket, it is time to move on. But just like the red ball format which is very dear to me, it's the end of only the first innings. I am looking forward to the second innings in any capacity, be it in coaching, commentary etc. As long as I stay involved with the game as this game has given me so much," read Jaffer's statement after retirement, reported Sportstar

The Mumbaikar made his debut for team India in 2000 versus South Africa and went on to play 31 Tests and 2 ODIs for the country between 2000 and 2008. Incidentally, his last international appearance was also against South Africa in 2008.

"My gratitude to all the captains I played under and all my colleagues from whom I learnt so much about the game and shared some lifelong memories. I would also like to thank all the support staff who were a constant pillar of support in my long journey," he added.