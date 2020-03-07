 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Virender Sehwag starting innings off in 'trademark Viru style' with boundary

    Twitter reacts to Virender Sehwag starting innings off in 'trademark Viru style' with boundary

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:26 PM

    There are only three certainties in life - Death, Taxes and Virender Sehwag smacking a boundary on the very first ball of the match. Viru marked his comeback to cricket in style in World Series T20 game against the Windies and the Twitterati went berserk over the opener’s power-packed start.

    That's vintage Viru bhai for you!

    Kisi Bhaath Bhadhla Vaktha Badhal lekin Viru Bhai ka 1st ball bounday nahi!

    Hahahaha! Anything for Viru Paaji😍

    Watching this combo made my day!😍😍

    Take a bow, Virender Sehwag🔥

    That's savage from Sehwag!

    Mass is temporary, class is permanent!

    Still opening the innings with a four!🥳

    90's kids right now: Bass itna hi..

    Salute to this Legend for still keeping us entertained!

