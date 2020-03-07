Twitter reacts to Virender Sehwag starting innings off in 'trademark Viru style' with boundary

Today at 9:26 PM
There are only three certainties in life - Death, Taxes and Virender Sehwag smacking a boundary on the very first ball of the match. Viru marked his comeback to cricket in style in World Series T20 game against the Windies and the Twitterati went berserk over the opener’s power-packed start.
That's vintage Viru bhai for you!
March 7, 2020
Kisi Bhaath Bhadhla Vaktha Badhal lekin Viru Bhai ka 1st ball bounday nahi!
.@sachin_rt & @virendersehwag opening for India, nostalgic! :) #RoadSafteyWorldSeries— ʎɥdɹnɯ✊ (@Jaw_Knock) March 7, 2020
Hahahaha! Anything for Viru Paaji😍
Bro exam postpone ho gya dikhee..— Proud Indian (@rohit_manhas) March 7, 2020
Watching this combo made my day!😍😍
They're back @sachin_rt@virendersehwag— Ronak Gajjar (@ronakgajjar_7) March 7, 2020
As always as sehwag is start with boundary #nostalgia Sachin... Sachin... pic.twitter.com/TKmPl0u6LK
Take a bow, Virender Sehwag🔥
@virendersehwag some thing never change viru paaji 😍😍🔥🔥— -CR7 Paaji- (@Kakarla07) March 7, 2020
First ball four #RoadSafteyWorldSeries pic.twitter.com/yRa9uDE7Yq
That's savage from Sehwag!
.. @virendersehwag and First ball four... #nostalgia ❤❤❤ #RoadSafteyWorldSeries pic.twitter.com/iN2PJricre— Chaithu_6e✈️ (@6eChaithu) March 7, 2020
Mass is temporary, class is permanent!
Time may change,formats may change but @virendersehwag— Aditya Dhfm (@urstrulyaadi) March 7, 2020
Bhai hitting first ball boundary doesn't change at all. 🔥🙏#INDLvWIL#RoadSafetyWorldSeries
Still opening the innings with a four!🥳
0.1 ball - 4 run@virendersehwag on Strike— Udit Panwar (@udiit_panwar) March 7, 2020
Look like nothing changed#nostaglia #Cricket #BCCI #RoadSafteyWorldSeries #unacademyroadsafetyworldseries #SachinTendulkar
90's kids right now: Bass itna hi..
Watching @virendersehwag and @sachin_rt 🙌🙌🙌🙌— #wαrlord™ 🇮🇳 (@amansaini04) March 7, 2020
Memories refreshed wow 🥳🥳🥳🥳
Salute to this Legend for still keeping us entertained!
Everything change but @virendersehwag 1st ball 4 never change 🔥 🔥 🔥 #IndiaLegends pic.twitter.com/JLvnT0zo3n— Sagar Nani Pspk TG JSP ✊✊ (@SagarNa40717459) March 7, 2020
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.