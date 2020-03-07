Twitter reacts to ‘Superman’ Shehan Jayasuriya’s 'catch of the season' to dismiss Powell

However, to the dismay of the Windies fans and to the joy of the Sri Lankans, Jayasuriya managed to catch it just centimetres away from the boundary. His cap went flying to hit the boundary rope, the all-rounder managed to hold himself off from touching the boundary rope. And, when he was next to the boundary rope on the floor after his diving attempt, he had a milli-second to think before his next move with his presence of mind next to best. He not only managed to keep himself in but also kept his composure throwing the ball up. Instantaneously, he used his reflex to catch hold of the rebound. Out of nowhere, Jayasuriya put himself in the name for ‘catch of the year.’