 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to ‘Superman’ Shehan Jayasuriya’s 'catch of the season' to dismiss Powell

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Twitter

    Twitter reacts to ‘Superman’ Shehan Jayasuriya’s 'catch of the season' to dismiss Powell

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:44 AM

    A certain ‘Superman,’ graced the occasion at the Pallekele stadium when Shehan Jayasuriya decided to do it all by himself to dismiss the Windies batsman Rovman Powell. The catch was an epitome of T20 cricket - thrilling, exuberant and breathtaking, all at once by the Sri Lankan all-rounder.

    If there was ever an award for the best catch in a T20I calendar year, Shehan Jayasuriya’s ‘Superman’ efforts will definitely go down the books. After a dismissal show with the bat, scoring just 16 runs off 18 deliveries, the left-hander had some amends to make in the second innings. His first attempt at redemption was with the ball in the powerplay. However, the attempt was futile as the left-arm spinner’s over went for 11 runs, with Brandon King chipping in his over. From then on, West Indies continued their domination in the game, with a 19-run over off Sri Lankan skipper Lasith Malinga

    The carnage continued with Rovman Powell and Shimron Hetmyer, who scored boundaries at their own will. In the 13th over, a superlative effort from the all-rounder Jayasuriya brought the home side back into the game for a brief period of time. Fielding at the deep square a few metres well ahead of the boundary, Jayasuriya was caught by surprise after Powell hit it down to the boundary. Looking at the ball coming towards him, the 28-year-old kick-started himself and ran what looked like futilely towards the boundary. 

    However, to the dismay of the Windies fans and to the joy of the Sri Lankans, Jayasuriya managed to catch it just centimetres away from the boundary. His cap went flying to hit the boundary rope, the all-rounder managed to hold himself off from touching the boundary rope. And, when he was next to the boundary rope on the floor after his diving attempt, he had a milli-second to think before his next move with his presence of mind next to best. He not only managed to keep himself in but also kept his composure throwing the ball up. Instantaneously, he used his reflex to catch hold of the rebound. Out of nowhere, Jayasuriya put himself in the name for ‘catch of the year.’ 

    Would you believe this????? :O :O

    Outstanding effort!

    Yeah! Exactly.

    Jaw dropping catch!

    Third emoji on your phone is your reaction!

    Best catch so far!

    Catch for the ages!

    Man with super powers!

    Cricket FootBall Kabaddi

    Basketball Hockey

    SportsCafe

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down