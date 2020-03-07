Twitter reacts to ‘Superman’ Shehan Jayasuriya’s 'catch of the season' to dismiss Powell
Today at 9:44 AM
A certain ‘Superman,’ graced the occasion at the Pallekele stadium when Shehan Jayasuriya decided to do it all by himself to dismiss the Windies batsman Rovman Powell. The catch was an epitome of T20 cricket - thrilling, exuberant and breathtaking, all at once by the Sri Lankan all-rounder.
If there was ever an award for the best catch in a T20I calendar year, Shehan Jayasuriya’s ‘Superman’ efforts will definitely go down the books. After a dismissal show with the bat, scoring just 16 runs off 18 deliveries, the left-hander had some amends to make in the second innings. His first attempt at redemption was with the ball in the powerplay. However, the attempt was futile as the left-arm spinner’s over went for 11 runs, with Brandon King chipping in his over. From then on, West Indies continued their domination in the game, with a 19-run over off Sri Lankan skipper Lasith Malinga.
The carnage continued with Rovman Powell and Shimron Hetmyer, who scored boundaries at their own will. In the 13th over, a superlative effort from the all-rounder Jayasuriya brought the home side back into the game for a brief period of time. Fielding at the deep square a few metres well ahead of the boundary, Jayasuriya was caught by surprise after Powell hit it down to the boundary. Looking at the ball coming towards him, the 28-year-old kick-started himself and ran what looked like futilely towards the boundary.
However, to the dismay of the Windies fans and to the joy of the Sri Lankans, Jayasuriya managed to catch it just centimetres away from the boundary. His cap went flying to hit the boundary rope, the all-rounder managed to hold himself off from touching the boundary rope. And, when he was next to the boundary rope on the floor after his diving attempt, he had a milli-second to think before his next move with his presence of mind next to best. He not only managed to keep himself in but also kept his composure throwing the ball up. Instantaneously, he used his reflex to catch hold of the rebound. Out of nowhere, Jayasuriya put himself in the name for ‘catch of the year.’
Would you believe this????? :O :O
March 7, 2020
Outstanding effort!
Wow!!!!#SLvWI pic.twitter.com/WPcn2r9emX— Darpan Jain (@darpanjain103) March 6, 2020
Yeah! Exactly.
Man the players are making fielding look so easy. Jadeja's catch in 2nd test and now this. Outstanding— Prasad (@prasad_kumar88) March 6, 2020
Yes, the standard of fielding has raised in the recent times and it will keep getting better.— Darpan Jain (@darpanjain103) March 6, 2020
Jaw dropping catch!
Brilliant catch. Great awareness. #SLvWI #WIvSL pic.twitter.com/GvbTZjI3Sb— M. (@yosoymoiz) March 6, 2020
Third emoji on your phone is your reaction!
#SLvsWI 2nd T20I— 11CricketNews (@11cricketnews) March 6, 2020
What a catch by Shehan Jayasuriya pic.twitter.com/dsdvqTmVUc
Best catch so far!
What a Catch from Shehan Jayasuriya !!— Square Cut (@Grounds111) March 6, 2020
Absolutely Stunning !!
One of the Best Catches In Cricket !!#SLvsWI #SLvWI #Cricket
Catch for the ages!
Oh my! Shehan Jayasuriya, WTF ? Best catch ever in the history of Srilanka Cricket.#SLvsWI— Right Arm Over (@RightArmOver_) March 6, 2020
Man with super powers!
OMG! Is Shehan Jayasuriya a superman? 🤔 #SLvsWI— Falcon(Lahore Qalanders) (@syed_Dawoodshah) March 6, 2020
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.