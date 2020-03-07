Selection panel rules for overseas tour needs to be changed soon, asserts MSK Prasad

Former chairman, MSK Prasad, has said that the selection panel formation for overseas tours as per the new BCCI constitution must be changed soon as it prevents the national committee from doing its job. He is also not of the opinion that India have been poor on away tours during his tenure.

As the chairman of selectors during one of the most difficult times in Indian cricket — with the BCCI undergoing major reforms — Prasad has dealt with a lot in his time at the helm. However, the end result of the BCCI’s transformation was a new constitution with one clause that he disagreed strongly with. As per the new rules, none of the selection panel members have a say in picking the squad for foreign tours. This has seen a lack of consistency in picking the playing XI, from Ajinkya Rahane in South Africa two years ago to Wriddhiman Saha during the recently-concluded Test series in NZ being prime exhibits.

“Giving the best possible players for the squad is what we are restricted to by the new reforms and our role has been limited with regards to picking playing XIs. (According to the new constitution: On an overseas tour, the cricket manager, coach, captain and vice-captain shall constitute the selection committee). I feel this reform is not framed well and it needs to be amended at the earliest,” Prasad told The Indian Express.

During his tenure, India rose to and stayed at the top of ICC Test rankings. However, there is a general perception that the Men in Blue have not done well in important overseas events. A 0-2 whitewash at the hands of the Kiwis being the most recent example, with a heartbreaking World Cup semi-final exit, also at the hands of the Kiwis, not too far behind. However, Prasad disagrees with this tag of ‘poor travellers’ and points to the team playing well even though the final score was against them.

“With regards to the World Cup campaign, we were at the top of the table prior to the semifinals. So you cannot say that we had a poor run. This Indian team have won the ODI series in South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, West Indies etc. Apart from that, the way our players played in South Africa and England Test series, I don’t agree that we meekly surrendered. Those had been very hard-fought contests where the results could have gone either way. You cannot say the series victory against Australia as a victory against a depleted side. They might have only missed the services of Steve Smith and David Warner, but they played with their best bowlers and our batsman came good in that series,” Prasad concluded.