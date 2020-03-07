Reports | South Africa confirms participation in India despite coronavirus threat

The South African cricket board, on Saturday, confirmed their participation for the upcoming series against India, despite the threat of coronavirus. The board also confirmed that they have taken all the precautionary measures before the tour, and added that the virus’ influence is less in India.

Following South Africa’s three-match ODI series against Australia, they are set to fly straight to India for another bilateral ODI series. While there was a ray of concern over their participation in the series, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has quashed all reports and confirmed their participation. The team will depart on Sunday, following their series via Dubai to reach India, according to ESPNCricinfo.

The first of the three venues for the series - Dharamshala - on March 12 before heading to Lucknow and Kolkata for the next two ODIs. Good news for them, till now, there has been no reported case of the virus in three cities that are host to South Africa’s series. ESPNCricinfo added that the team further is set to travel by chartered-flight, which will reduce the chances of getting affected by the virus.

"While the risk remains low, precautionary measures are necessary because of the highly infectious nature of the disease. The team has been appraised of hygiene precautions, avoidance measures, and symptom recognition in addition to being provided with travel kits," a CSA statement read, reported ESPNCricinfo

Despite South Africa’s series against India will only last 11 days, some of the key members of the team will stay back in the country for the Indian Premier League. Since the start of the South African season, the team has managed to win only one series - that coming in the three-match ODI series against Australia. CSA, following advice from doctors, have given a green-light for the team’s India visit.