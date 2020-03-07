Reports | Jofra Archer unlikely to recover in time for IPL

Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer is reportedly unlikely to feature in this year's IPL as he continues his recovery from an elbow injury. Archer, who sustained a stress fracture on his elbow in January, said on Thursday that he was hopeful of recovering in time, which now looks highly unlikely.

England fast bowler Jofra Archer is highly unlikely to represent Rajasthan Royals this season after after the ECB confirmed that he would return to action following an elbow injury in the early part of the county season. An ECB statement on Saturday (March 7), confirmed that Archer is recovering as expected following a MRI scan in London this week. He will continue his rehabilitation over the next few weeks and will return to competitive cricket for Sussex in May ahead of England's Test series against West Indies which begins in early June.

The 24-year-old England fast bowler has already missed a decent amount of cricket this season - three tests against South Africa and then the subsequent T20I series after which he was not considered for selection for England's two-Test series in Sri Lanka owing to injury.

There had been some confusion as to whether Archer might be fit to play for the Royals in this season's IPL after the franchise had refused to rule it out. Given the IPL season begins on March 29 and Archer, who has an GBP 800,000 deal with the Royals, is expected to be bowling by then, it seemed a possibility.

However, with Archer centrally contracted to the ECB, they have the final say on his involvement and their statement ends any speculation. Archer will not be made available for this season's IPL.

Archer will have a further scan in mid-April to check if his recovery is still on track before his return to match action for Sussex in the County Championship at some point in May. He is expected to begin bowling towards the end of March under the guidance of ECB Young Lions coach Jon Lewis and Sussex bowling coach James Kirtley.