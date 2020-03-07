Reports | IPL Franchisees worried about spread of coronavirus

Franchise owners of the IPL are reportedly worried about the rapid spread of coronavirus and fear that the pandemic might lead to a cascading effect that will result in losses. Despite the threat of the virus, however, IPL executives earlier reassured that the tournament will go on as planned.

With the pandemic that is the coronavirus rapidly spreading across several countries in the world - including China, Italy, Iran, France, Spain, USA and now India - and with the Indian Premier League (IPL) set to host players and officials from around the world, franchise owners and executives in the tournament are reportedly worried about the threat of the virus, with less than 25 days left for the competition to commence.

According to a TOI report, franchise executives, as of this moment, are confident that the T20 extravaganza will go ahead as planned without any hindrances, but do fear for the competition in the case of the virus viciously spreading over the course of the next few weeks.

"Between now and March 29 (when IPL begins), there are about three weeks left. The answer to this question depends on how these three weeks pass. If a newspaper headline tells me in the morning that coronavirus is spreading, then it’s going to play on my mind. I will not want to see myself entering a cricket stadium with large crowds. So, yes, it’s a worry right now," a senior franchise executive told Times of India.

But health hazards aside, there is also a major issue the franchises have to contend with - financial losses. With the BCCI earlier stating that franchises will have to pay 50 lakh to state associates for every home match hosted (a total of 7 home matches adds up to 3.5 cr in total), franchises are worried that the spread of the virus might impact the amount of money that is recovered.

A majority of the money is usually recovered through gate money, in-stadia branding and merchandising and franchisees feel that this might get heavily impacted should the spread of the contagious virus not stop.

"So, that’s Rs 3.5 cr for seven home games. Add that to the expenditure incurred in the setting up of a venue ahead of a season and ahead of every match. Then, there’s a separate fee that needs to be paid for security for every game."

“There are several miscellaneous expenses incurred. Gate money, in-stadia branding, merchandising, hospitality – these are few avenues from where those expenses can be recovered. If panic spreads and stays, it certainly will have a cascading effect on the whole thing.”