Reports | Hardik Pandya, Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar set to return for South Africa ODIs

All this has set up a bright start for Sunil Joshi in his new role as the chairman of the senior selection committee. According to the report on Sportstar, Joshi's first meeting is likely to be more of an injury update as the selectors take stock of the three sidelines players. The decisions to recall the trio into India’s ODI squad against South Africa, starting March 12, will depend on whether the selectors are convinced they are ready for it and the rigorous IPL coming up.