Reports | Governing body set to reverse decision on IPL playoff fund

Indian Premier League’s (IPL) governing body is set to reverse its decision to reduce the play-off standing fund after franchise owners combined to write a letter of dissent to the BCCI. It was reported on Wednesday that the BCCI had decided to reduce the fund by half due to cost-cutting measures.

In an unprecedented move, the IPL governing body is all set to take into account the “concerns” raised by the franchises and reverse the decision made only a few days back. As per the report on TOI, a franchise owner from the north wrote the letter, with support from a couple of other franchises, raising "serious concerns" over the reduction in the play-off standing funds, decisions regarding staging fees, and so on.

The BCCI’s decision to implement several cost-cutting measures came on the back of talks of a slowdown hitting cricket gained pace. The reversal could mean that the top four will retain a prize purse as big as the ones in place last year, although this cannot be confirmed at the moment. It may be so that the body settles on an amount slightly less than last year, but it can be confirmed that the hierarchy is giving serious thought about the decision.

Last year’s champions, Mumbai Indians, had earned Rs 20 cr as prize money, while runners-up CSK walked away with a Rs 12.5 cr paycheck. The sides finishing third (Delhi Capitals) and fourth (Sunrisers Hyderabad) received Rs 8.75 cr each.

As per the circular sent out on Wednesday, the Board had stated the winner of the 2020 IPL edition will be rewarded Rs10 cr, with the losers of the final receiving Rs 6.25 cr, and the third and the fourth-placed teams (loser of second qualifier play-off match & loser of the eliminator play-off match respectively) will receive Rs 4.375 cr each.