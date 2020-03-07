Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | My presence will bolster Saurashtra's confidence, asserts Cheteshwar Pujara

India Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara feels that his presence will bolster Saurashtra’s confidence as they prepare for the Ranji Trophy final against Bengal. Pujara was all praises for the way skipper Jaydev Unadkat has led the side from the front with 65 wickets to his name, the highest this season.

Saurashtra picked from where they left last season of the Ranji Trophy to earn a spot in the Ranji Trophy final, their second in two consecutive seasons, and now they gear up to face a spirited Bengal side. Saurashtra will be looking to go one step further and lift the trophy, something they failed to do last season against Vidarbha.

Skipper Jaydev Unadkat has been in blazing form this season with as many as 65 scalps to his name to top the wicket-takers' list this season and is leading from the front. India Test regular Cheteshwar Pujara, who will feature in the final for Saurashtra, was in awe the way Unadkat has been at the helm and is confident that the left-armer will lead the side to the title.

It was Unadkat’s seven wickets in the second innings of the semifinal against the mighty Gujarat which snatched the match from the opponent’s grasp and created a much needed opening in the first place.

“It’s been a collective effort, but then, Jaydev is having a fantastic season. The way he has bowled, is remarkable. He is the first fast bowler to scalp 65 wickets in a season — not many have done it. He has led from the front,” Pujara told Sportstar.

“The team is in good shape. We cannot forget that it’s a team game and whenever there was a tough situation, someone has stepped up and pulled us through.”

The stalwart of India’s top order is also confident of boosting Saurashtra’s batting line up which has been predominantly dependent on Sheldon Jackson’s batting prowess. Pujara is looking forward to guiding Saurashtra ahead of the final and hit the nets just hours after landing from a gruelling series in New Zealand.

“My presence will give a lot of confidence to the team. When it comes to our team, the guys at the top can perform really well. Our top order has gone through tough times, yes, but I am confident that it’s a matter of one game and things can change quickly,” the seasoned campaigner said.

“If I am there, I can guide them on how to prepare. Ultimately, they will have to execute the plans, but I have seen them overcoming the odds in the past. So, I am confident.”