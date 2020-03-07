PCB paid extra money to West Indies players for 2018 T20 series, admits Ehsan Mani

PCB chairman Ehsan Mani revealed that West Indies players were paid extra USD 25,000 each so as to tour Pakistan for a T20 series in 2018 by the previous administration. Mani went on to clarify that no such steps were taken under his administration, especially during the Sri Lanka series.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani revealed that the governing body paid West Indies players extra money to tour the nation in 2018. The PCB are set to have paid each Windies player USD 25,000 to tour Pakistan for the T20 series in Karachi, upon invitation from the governing body.

Mani admitted so to a National Assembly standing committee while adding that the board, under the previous administration, also paid yet another team USD 15,000 per player for a tour.

These were part of the governing body's desperate acts to bring back international cricket to the violence-stricken nation after the infamous terrorist attack on Sri Lankan team’s bus back in 2009. The attack in Lahore led to a boycott of the nation by all fully established Test playing nations for over a decade.

But Mani went on to add that no such incidents have taken place under his administration, especially during the Sri Lanka tour which brought back international cricket to the country after a decade-long absence. It was Sri Lanka’s three-match T20 series which marked the return of international cricket to Pakistan before they returned again for a two-game Test rubber.