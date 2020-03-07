No one looks at consistent bowlers Akshay Wakhare and Jalaj Saxena, expresses Harbhajan Singh

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh hit out at selectors for ignoring traditional finger-spinners in Team India setup says Wakhare and Saxena are consistent bowlers but no one looks at them. Wakhare has been part of the Vidarbha side that won the Ranji Trophy for two years consecutively.

In recent times, the wrist spinners have elbowed the finger-spinners in selection calls. And Harbhajan batted for the inclusion of Jalaj Saxena and Akshay Wakhare, who are plying their trade in the Ranji Trophy for many years. Off-spinning all-rounder Saxena represents Kerala in domestic cricket. He has 347 first-class wickets, along with 6,334 runs with the bat. Former Indian bowler Harbhajan Singh said that Saxena whom the selectors just refuse to consider has been consistent with his performance in the first-class games.

“There is a spinner named Jalaj Saxena. They just refuse to consider him. He has been bowling superbly for so many seasons. They pick this guy called Washington Sundar, who doesn’t even spin the ball. If Washington can bat a bit, so can Jalaj, who is also a proper spinner,” expressed Singh, reported Sportstar.

While Akshay Wakhare has scalped 279 wickets in 83 first-class games and has been part of the Vidarbha side that won the Ranji Trophy for two years in a row. Harbhajan believes bowlers like Saxena and Wakhare need to be taken care of as he might have done something good for Vidarbha to have won the Ranji Trophy twice.

"Wakhare is a consistent bowler but no one looks at him. And then you say, spinners are getting lost in Indian cricket. He must have done something good for Vidarbha to have won the Ranji Trophy twice,” said Harbhajan.