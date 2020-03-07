IPL 2020 | Kings XI Punjab rope in Andy Flower as Assistant Coach

Andy Flower has been named as the assistant coach of Kings XI Punjab for the upcoming edition of the IPL. Flower, who previously served as the head coach of England, replaces Sunil Joshi, who was recently appointed as chairman of selectors, and will assist Anil Kumble in KXIP's new coaching setup.

Kings XI Punjab have roped in former high profile England coach Andy flower as the assistant coach for this season of Indian Premier League. The decision comes after Sunil Joshi, who was earlier appointed as the assistant coach, quit the job following his new assignment as the national selection committee chairman.

A former Zimbabwe captain, Flower served as the head coach of England and led the team to No. 1 in the Test rankings and guided the side to victory in the World T20 in 2010. Under him, England also won the Ashes in 2010-11. He parted ways with the England and Wales Cricket Board last year, after being associated for 12 years.

"I am truly excited to come on board as the assistant coach for Kings XI Punjab and look forward to working with Anil Kumble this edition of the IPL. The team looks great and we have a fantastic line up and top-notch support staff and we can't wait to show the world what the Shers are capable of,” said Andy Flower post his appointment, reported Cricbuzz.

Earlier, KXIP had also announced that former India batsman Wasim Jaffer and former South African internationals Charl Langaveldt and Jonty Rhodes will serve as the batting, bowling and fielding coaches respectively.

Adrian Le Roux, who has previously worked with the Indian national team, has been appointed as the trainer while Prabhakar B and Sankar Rajgopal will work as training assistant and R&D consultant. Andrew Leipus has been named as the team physio, assisted by Abhijit Kar and masseuse Naresh Kumar. Ashish Tuli continues as the team analyst of the side for the 11th consecutive year, while former RCB manager Avinaash Vaidhya comes in as the General Manager of Cricket Operations.