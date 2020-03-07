IND W vs AUS W | Australia training against slow spinners ahead of final, reveals Meg Lanning

Australia skipper Meg Lanning shared that the Kangaroos are training against slow spinners to counter India’s lethal spin attack as both the sides gear up to face-off in the World T20 final. Lanning asserted that their bowlers are ready to tackle everything the Indian batters throw at them.

As the women’s T20 World Cup draws to its conclusion, our finalists, India and Australia, seem to have come a full circle after their opening game in Sydney. While the Indian women continued their dominant run to tear into the final, their Australian counterparts rose from the ashes to prove their might in the 10-team tournament.

Aussie skipper Meg Lanning shared that the Kangaroos have learned from their mistake and are preparing for India’s spin onslaught, their weapon of mass destruction in this tournament. Australia were undone by Poonam Yadav’s wrong uns when both sides met last, and are hence training against slow spinners as they look to capture a record fifth title in the format.

"It's not just Poonam we need to worry about. They've got some really good left-armers too, such as Rajeshwari Gayakwad. They've got a really strong line-up right through their bowlers and they have spinners who can change their pace," Lanning was quoted by Cricket Next.

"We will be facing some slow spinners at training. We'll be as prepared as we can be and making sure we adjust to what's happening at the time."

Lanning is confident that their bowling line up is capable enough to cope with anything the Indian batting line up comes up with. The Indian batting looks solid as ever with young Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana at top and the firepower of Deepti Sharma, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues to follow.

"Obviously Smriti Mandhana is a world-class player too and Deepti Sharma has also played well against us. We feel our bowling line-up can adjust to different things," she said.

"We are very well prepared for what the game will throw at us. It's going to be a tough, hard battle tomorrow against India but I feel we are as ready as we can be to take it on."