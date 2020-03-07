IND vs SA| Red-hot Janneman Malan added to South Africa squad for India ODIs

Rookie opener Janneman Malan has been added to South Africa's squad for three one-day internationals in India. Malan, who made his international debut in February 2019 in the T20Is, registered a match-winning 129 in the second ODI against Australia that helped South Africa clinch the series.

Malan, who made his international debut in February 2019 in the T20Is against Pakistan, registered a match-winning 129 in the second ODI against Australia that helped South Africa clinch the series - their first series win across formats since March 2019.

South Africa's initial 15-member squad included Faf du Plessis, who returned to the ODI squad for the first time since the World Cup, having been rested for the home series against England and Australia. Left-arm spinner George Linde had earned his maiden ODI call-up, in place of first-choice spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, who is unavailable owing to the birth of his child.

The series gets underway from March 12 with Dharamsala hosting the first ODI. The second game will be played in Lucknow on March 15 while Kolkata will host the final ODI on March 18.

South Africa squad:Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan.