Don’t think MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh will ever be replaced easily, reveals MSK Prasad

Outgoing chairman of selectors, MSK Prasad, reckons that the Indian team will find it difficult to replace players like MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh. Prasad further added that he was not worried about the harsh criticism tagging him and his panel lightweight because of their minimal playing experience.

Prasad’s ride at the helm of the national selection committee was never a smooth one. On one side, he was constantly with questions on the stature of his committee, while on the more serious side of things, he and his team had to oversee a transition in Indian cricket. Throughout his four years in the role, the BCCI was going through tough times as a sports body as well. According to Prasad, the most challenging phase came when dealing with superstar names like Yuvraj Dhoni.

“MSD & Yuvraj are legends of Indian cricket and I don’t really see anyone stepping into those shoes so easily. It is tough to deal with it. Our fundamental job is to identify fresh talent, groom him and induct him when the need arises and that is what we have done,” Prasad told TOI in an interview.

Hailing from Andhra Pradesh, Prasad has all of 23 international matches — six Tests and 17 ODIs — under the playing experience column on his resume. But the 44-year-old points to Cricket Australia’s chief selector Trevor Hohns, who has also played just six Tests, when asked about the stature of his panel. All of this comes on the back of the 'lightweight,' panel comments made towards his time as the chief selector.

“Trevor Hons played only 6 Tests and he had been the chairman of Australian selection committee for the last couple of decades. He is highly respected for his commitment but not for the number games he played for his country. I believe in that kind of genuine respect rather than worrying about comments that has ulterior motives,” Prasad added.