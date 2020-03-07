Current rules are no-brainers in my opinion, reveals Mitchell Starc

Australian pace ace Mitchell Starc says in his opinion it’s a no-brainer for reserve days to be introduced for all knockout games at world cricket events. The men’s T20 World Cup this year is at risk of being hijacked by rain like the women’s tournament semi-final drama on thursday.

Australia’s rain-reduced semi-final win that set up a dream women’s T20 World Cup final against India has somewhat glossed over the fact that England were knocked out of the tournament. Despite there being a two-day break between the semi-finals and the final, no reserve day was scheduled in the case of rain, meaning England were sent home despite a ball not being bowled. Australian pacer Mitchell Starc says in his opinion it’s a no-brainer for reserve days to be introduced for all knockout games at world cricket events.

“I'm sure if both games were washed out, everyone would be barking mad at the ICC for no reserve days. In my opinion, it's a no-brainer. Considering it's a double header, there's obviously no downside for either team with turnaround for time between finals,” revealed Starc, reported CRICKET.com.au.

There are currently no reserve days scheduled for the semi-finals of the men’s T20 World Cup later this year and Starc is unsure if the International Cricket Council will adapt in the seven months before the tournament begins and make a change. The Aussie added that it’s not in his hand to change the rules but it needs to be looked at for World Cups and all world events.

“I only heard the other day that it’s the same (rules) for ours. It’s not for me to change the rules. If that’s the way they go for our World Cup, I think it needs to be looked at for World Cups and all world events going forward,” said Starc.

Under tournament rules that were approved by the boards of all competing nations, there is a reserve day scheduled for the final of both the men’s and women’s T20 tournaments, but not the semi-finals.

The benefit of reserve days was laid bare at last year’s men’s 50-over World Cup when the semi-final between New Zealand and India was played over two days following the interruption of wet weather.