Confident players will pass on 'road safety' message to people, states Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh, one of the few legendary cricketers who will partake in the Road Safety World Series, is confident that the players, through the tournament, will be able to pass on the message of 'road safety' to people. Yuvraj further joked about the deteriorating reflexes of the 'old' cricketers.

After almost seven long years, India’s batting stalwart Sachin Tendulkar will take stroke at the Wankhede in light blue colours but this time leading the Indian Legends. Tendulkar will be leading the Indian team in the Unacademy Road Safety T20 series with the inaugural match being played between Indian Legends and Brian Lara led West Indies Legends.

The five-nation T20 series is an effort to create awareness about road safety in Indian where a person dies of a road mishap every four minutes. The series will not only serve as a charity drive but will be a treat for cricket lovers around the world who tasted similar blood during the Bushfire Bash in Australia.

Former Indian all rounder Yuvraj Singh is excited to play under Tendulkar after such a long gap and promised that the players will give their best as they have done for the majority of their lives. Yuvraj further joked over the side’s fielding, something which has crept in with the age factor.

"The body is tired, but we will give our best with whatever is remaining. Quite a few members of the Indian World Cup winning squad are here and it is an excellent feeling to be back with the same group on the field. It will be fun but at the same time it will be serious cricket out there, which we are playing for a cause. Sachin has been practicing very hard. Our bowling looks good but fielding will be a concern," said Yuvraj, reported Sportstar.

The destructive southpaw went on to talk about the importance of road safety, the very thing they are playing to promote, and requested the people to be focused while behind the wheels.

"Road safety is a very important message that we are trying to convey through this tournament, and I am sure the message will reach each and every one and people will be focused on the road, which they are not most of the time. We think about office, think about family and many other things even while driving whereas we should be focused only on driving," he added.

The first game of the Road Safety World Series will be played at the Wankhede Stadium between India Legends and West Indies Legends on March 7.