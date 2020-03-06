VIDEO | Kamran Akmal confuses commentator by pretending to have caught the ball after dropping sitter
When you come across Kamran Akmal with the gloves on, you know you’re in for some entertainment. And he sure did entertain us in the PSL game on Thursday. Akmal, after a dropping a dolly, ‘pretended’ to have taken the catch, completely deceiving the commentator, who thought the keeper had caught it.
If you were a cricket fan and an avid social media user back in 2010s, there is no way that you would have not come across Kamral Akmal jokes. The Pakistan wicket-keeper was literally a laughing stock behind the stumps and, in his 15-year international career, he did drop a few catches that beggared belief. Perhaps it’s a travesty that fans have been deprived of entertainment owing to him not being a part of Pakistan’s international set-up anymore, but luckily, the PSL, on Thursday, gave everyone yet another glimpse of Akmal’s shenanigans with the gloves.
Chasing Peshawar Zalmi’s score of 170, Quetta Gladiators tail-enders Tymal Mills and Sohail Khan, with the score 121/7 and target out of reach, decided to slog blindly. And on the third ball of the 14th over, when Hasan Ali bowled an off-cutter in and around the sixth stump, Sohail Khan’s eyes lit up and the batsman went for a hoick through the on-side. However, a bad miscue meant that the ball went miles straight up in the air and at that point, it looked like a straightforward catch for the keeper.
But well, when you have Akmal behind the stumps, nothing is straightforward, is it? With the ball dropping towards the ground and his gloves, Akmal ‘pretended’ to have taken the catch. Yes, Akmal acted like he took the catch when he had actually dropped it and his actions completely threw the commentator off who, in fact, thought that the keeper had caught it. A closer inspection - thanks to the replays - showed that Akmal had completely misjudged the ball and let it drop to the ground, but to cover up his mistake, acted cool, making it look like he had indeed caught the ball.
The commentator eventually figured out that the keeper had dropped, but it took him a good half a minute to do so. Never change, Kamran Akmal!
