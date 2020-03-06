VIDEO | Kamran Akmal confuses commentator by pretending to have caught the ball after dropping sitter

But well, when you have Akmal behind the stumps, nothing is straightforward, is it? With the ball dropping towards the ground and his gloves, Akmal ‘pretended’ to have taken the catch. Yes, Akmal acted like he took the catch when he had actually dropped it and his actions completely threw the commentator off who, in fact, thought that the keeper had caught it. A closer inspection - thanks to the replays - showed that Akmal had completely misjudged the ball and let it drop to the ground, but to cover up his mistake, acted cool, making it look like he had indeed caught the ball.