SA vs AUS | Mitchell Starc to fly back to Australia to watch wife Alyssa Healy play in WT20 Final
Today at 4:10 PM
Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has been released from Australia’s ODI squad in order for him to return home to watch his wife Alyssa Healy compete in the World T20 final on Sunday. The decision means that Starc will miss the third ODI against the Proteas in Potchefstroom, a dead rubber.
Mitchell Starc will miss out on playing the third ODI against South Africa on Saturday to watch his wife Alyssa Healy play in the Women’s T20 World Cup final against India. The Australian Women will face India Women in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 final after the hosts came through a nerve-shredding semi-final against South Africa in Sydney and Starc's wife, wicket-keeper batsman Alyssa Healy, is set to partake in it. Australia coach Justin Langer said that it is a once-in-a-lifetime chance for the speedster to watch wife Alyssa compete in a home World Cup final.
"It is a once-in-a-lifetime chance for Mitch to watch Alyssa in a home World Cup final. So we were happy to allow him to return home to support his wife and be part of a fantastic occasion,” said coach Justin Langer, reported Hindustan Times.
“We have plenty of fast bowling options with us here in South Africa with Josh Hazlewood, Jhye Richardson and Kane Richardson all sitting out our previous match in Bloemfontein,” added Langer.
South Africa winning the first two ODIs of the three-match series essentially means that the third and final ODI at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Saturday will be a dead rubber.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Mitchell Starc
- Alyssa Healy
- Icc Womens T 20 World Cup 2020
- Australia Women Cricket Team
- India Womens Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.