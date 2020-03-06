SA vs AUS | Mitchell Starc to fly back to Australia to watch wife Alyssa Healy play in WT20 Final

Mitchell Starc will miss out on playing the third ODI against South Africa on Saturday to watch his wife Alyssa Healy play in the Women’s T20 World Cup final against India. The Australian Women will face India Women in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 final after the hosts came through a nerve-shredding semi-final against South Africa in Sydney and Starc's wife, wicket-keeper batsman Alyssa Healy, is set to partake in it. Australia coach Justin Langer said that it is a once-in-a-lifetime chance for the speedster to watch wife Alyssa compete in a home World Cup final.