Reports | Delhi Capitals' Chris Woakes opts out of IPL 2020

England all-rounder Chris Woakes, who was snapped up by the Delhi Capitals franchise in the auction for a fee of Rs 1.5 crore, has reportedly pulled out of the tournament to focus on staying fresh for the home summer. Woakes is believed to have already communicated his decision to the franchise.
Woakes, who has previously represented the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, was purchased by Delhi Capitals as a back-up seamer/all-rounder for a fee of Rs 1.5 crore in the auction. According to the English press, the 31-year-old all-rounder has already informed the franchise about his decision and the Delhi side have already begun their hunt to sign a replacement for the Englishman.
Despite losing Woakes, Delhi are still placed at a comfortable position in the pace-bowling department, with them boasting the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Keemo Paul, Avesh Khan, Mohit Sharma and Tushar Deshpande in their ranks. The Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi side will kick off their IPL 2020 campaign against KL Rahul’s Kings XI Punjab at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on March 30.
