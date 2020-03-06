Reports | Delhi Capitals' Chris Woakes opts out of IPL 2020

Delhi Capitals have suffered a mild setback ahead of the thirteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), as reports have now surfaced that England all-rounder Chris Woakes has decided to opt out of the upcoming edition of the tournament in order to keep himself fresh for the home summer.

Woakes, who has previously represented the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, was purchased by Delhi Capitals as a back-up seamer/all-rounder for a fee of Rs 1.5 crore in the auction. According to the English press, the 31-year-old all-rounder has already informed the franchise about his decision and the Delhi side have already begun their hunt to sign a replacement for the Englishman.