Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | No Ravindra Jadeja for final, confirms Jaydev Shah

Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) president Jaydev Shah has confirmed that his request to have Ravindra Jadeja play in the Ranji final has been denied by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly owing to international duty. Team India take on South Africa in a three-match ODI series from March 12.

The 2019-20 edition of India’s premier domestic tournament will come to a mouthwatering conclusion when Saurashtra entertain Bengal at Rajkot on March 9. Despite the Indian squad returning from New Zealand, the BCCI president has denied permission for Jadeja to be involved in the final, allegedly telling Shah that the country comes first.

"I spoke to him [Ganguly] and was told that the board can’t allow Jadeja to play Ranji as the country comes first," Shah was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

However, Shah is not pleased with the outcome in the least, going on to suggest that international games should not be scheduled during such an important domestic fixture. The former Saurashtra captain also questioned why such a thing doesn't happen during the cash-rich IPL season.

"If the BCCI wants people to watch their premier domestic cricket then no international game should be held during the Ranji final, henceforth. It’s my suggestion. Will the BCCI keep an international match during the IPL? No, because it gives money. Ranji Trophy can only be popularised if star players play at least in the finals. Don’t keep any international cricket during finals, have a proper window," he said.

While Jadeja will be absent from Saurashtra’s squad, Bengal will not have Mohammad Shami available either. Saurashtra, who will be playing their fourth Ranji Trophy final in the last eight years, will have Cheteshwar Pujara’s presence in the batting line-up, while his India teammate Wriddhiman Saha will be in the opposition ranks as Bengal vies for a 1st title in 13 years.

"I would have loved to see him (Jadeja) play the Ranji Trophy final for us, why only Jadeja, I would have loved to see Mohammad Shami (for Bengal) also, Shah added.