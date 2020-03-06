My message to the girls would be to just go and give their best, says Sachin Tendulkar

“Just live in the moment and play the finals. I was there next to the trophy when I was in Australia and few members of our women’s team were there with me. I told them that it would be nice to see you with the trophy back in India. My message to them would be to go out and give your best. I would tell them to not take any pressure. They don’t need to spend time with the outside world. I have watched their performances and they have inspired so many youngsters,” said the Master Blaster, reported Hindustan Times.