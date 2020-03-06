My message to the girls would be to just go and give their best, says Sachin Tendulkar

Today at 3:51 PM
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a message for the Indian women’s team, who will be facing Australia in the finals of the T20 World Cup, asking them to just go and give their best on the field. India reached the final after their semifinal clash against England was washed out.
The Indian Women’s team reached the final of the World T20 for the very first time in their history after their semifinal clash against England was washed out. With no reserve day, India qualified for the final, as the tournament rules dictated that the team finishing higher in the group stages would progress further.
The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side have cruised through to the final unbeaten and this, in turn, has even led to many labeling them as favorites to walk away with the title. The nerves and the butterflies of participating in the final would undoubtedly be there, and hence, ahead of the grand finale, Indian cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar shared a special message for Harmanpreet & Co.
“Just live in the moment and play the finals. I was there next to the trophy when I was in Australia and few members of our women’s team were there with me. I told them that it would be nice to see you with the trophy back in India. My message to them would be to go out and give your best. I would tell them to not take any pressure. They don’t need to spend time with the outside world. I have watched their performances and they have inspired so many youngsters,” said the Master Blaster, reported Hindustan Times.
An unbeaten run in the group stage propelled India into their maiden Women’s T20 World Cup final against defending champions Australia after their last-four clash against England was washed out on Thursday, prompting both captains to say that reserve days are essential for knockout clashes. Tendulkar, who was part of India’s 2011 World Cup-winning campaign, asked the team to just go out and enjoy themselves.
“It is about bringing laurels to our nation, so many athletes in different fields have brought laurels to our nation, this would be another one. Go and enjoy yourself,” added Tendulkar.
