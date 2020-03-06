Miss MS Dhoni’s experience despite KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant doing well, admits Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav has said that while KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant have been performing well behind the stumps, the Indian team is still missing the experience that former skipper MS Dhoni brought to the table. Kuldeep further added he hasn’t had much adjusting to do as a bowler with Rahul or Pant.

MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from cricket since India’s heartbreaking World Cup exit in the semi-final last July. Since then, India have tried as many as three wicket-keepers in Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, and KL Rahul — the latest experiment. While each has had their moments, Kuldeep misses the experience of ‘Mahi bhai’ behind the stumps.

"Mahi bhai obviously brings a lot of experience with him and he has given the Indian team a lot. So when a player like that is not playing, of course, you miss him. They (Rahul and Pant) are young and are doing well. Both are keeping well so it has not made too much of a difference, but yes, you do miss his presence," Kuldeep told IANS on Thursday on the sidelines of the Times of India Sports Awards.

Pant was initially projected as the heir-apparent to Dhoni post the 2019 World Cup. However, his inconsistent showing with the bat — and an untimely injury — led to Rahul taking his place. As for Kuldeep, he doesn’t find a major difference adjusting to either one.

"They are catching well and batting pretty well. I have not felt too much of a difference in that way. Every player has their good days and bad days and it's important to back them when they have bad ones. It's not that you play for one day, there are lots of days in a year for cricket," Kuldeep added.