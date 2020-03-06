Zimbabwe to host Ireland for ODIs and T20Is in April

Today at 2:02 PM
Bulawayo is all set to host its first international match in nearly two years when Zimbabwe welcomes Ireland for three ODIs followed by as many Twenty20 Internationals in April next month. The last time the two sides clashed in Zimbabwe, in October 2015, the hosts won the ODI series 2-1.
Bulawayo will host an international match for the first time since July 2018 as Ireland tours Zimbabwe for 3 T20I’s and 3 One Day internationals. The series, that will be played at the Queens Sports Club, will start with the T20Is on April 2, 4 and 5, while the ODIs will be played on April 8, 10 and 12 respectively. This will be the first time that Ireland will play in Zimbabwe after the unsuccessful 2018 World Cup Qualifier campaign.
Ireland are coming on the back off a somewhat-successful tour of the Windies where they lost the ODI series 3-0 - that could have gone either way - and shared the spoils in the T20I series that ended 1-1, while, Zimbabwe are currently in the midst of a full-fledged tour of Bangladesh where they are playing a one-off Test, three ODIs and two T20Is.
Ireland's next assignment, meanwhile, will be a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in Greater Noida, India, that will commence on March 6.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.