Zimbabwe to host Ireland for ODIs and T20Is in April

Bulawayo will host an international match for the first time since July 2018 as Ireland tours Zimbabwe for 3 T20I’s and 3 One Day internationals. The series, that will be played at the Queens Sports Club, will start with the T20Is on April 2, 4 and 5, while the ODIs will be played on April 8, 10 and 12 respectively. This will be the first time that Ireland will play in Zimbabwe after the unsuccessful 2018 World Cup Qualifier campaign.