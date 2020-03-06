IPL is on, BCCI will take necessary precautions against coronavirus, confirms Sourav Ganguly

Today at 11:00 AM
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has said the IPL is on, adding that the board is taking all necessary precautions for the smooth conduct of the tournament set to begin on March 29. As per the official figures released by the Indian Ministry of Health, 30 people have been infected by the virus so far.
COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) continues to spread and cripple all walks of life across the world, and in particular, sports events. However, the BCCI is not willing to forego the world’s most lucrative cricket tournament, set to begin in three week's time.
"It's on…and the BCCI will take all protection (against coronavirus)," Ganguly told ESPNcricinfo.
According to the ESPNCricinfo report, top officials have been internally discussing the outbreak and its potential impact on the T20 tournament, though there is yet to be an official update put out by the BCCI or the IPL.
Meanwhile, a senior BCCI official confirmed that the board will replicate the precautionary guidelines recommended by the Health Ministry and forward the same to the players, franchises, airlines, team hotels, broadcast crews, and everyone else involved in the running of the IPL. As far as the players are concerned, the BCCI would ask them to report to the concerned medical authority in case they detect any of the symptoms associated with the virus, which include cough, fever or difficulty in breathing. Personnel who have travelled in or via high-risk areas across the world would need to report that as well. The BCCI will also advise players to limit interaction with fans to as little as possible.
