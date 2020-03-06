IPL 2020 | Hopeful of recovering in time for IPL, states Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer, who recently sustained a stress fracture on his elbow, has revealed that he is still hopeful of recovering in time for the IPL. Initial reports suggested that the pacer will miss the entirety of the IPL, but it now looks highly likely that he might play a part in the tournament.

Jofra Archer, at just the age of 22, was snapped up for a staggering 7.20 Crore by Rajasthan Royals in the auction in 2018 and ever since signing up with the franchise, the speedster has been a revelation. The right-armer tearaway quick has picked up 26 wickets in just 21 games for the Royals at an astounding economy rate of 7.52 and has been a mainstay in the Rajasthan-based franchise’s XI.

However, last month, reports surfaced that the pacer might miss the entirety of the upcoming edition of the IPL owing to an elbow injury that he picked up in January, one that ruled him out of the majority of the South Africa tour. But despite currently recovering from a stress fracture, the 24-year-old is happy with the progress he is making in recovery and is still hopeful of featuring in the annual T20 extravaganza.

“You never know, fingers crossed. I’ll probably have some more information when I get it re-scanned. It could be a bit longer, I might have to wait, it could be a bit shorter,” Archer said in a video uploaded on Sussex’s social media handle.

“The elbow is fine, I haven’t felt it for the last few weeks now so I think it’s making good progress. I’m not targeting anything. I’ve played a lot of cricket so I don’t think I’ll forget how to play cricket even if I don’t do anything for the next couple of months.”

Archer, who recently signed a new two-year deal with Sussex, was one of the three big names retained by Rajasthan Royals, alongside Steve Smith, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler.