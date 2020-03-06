IND W vs AUS W | Hate playing India as they’ve got wood over me, admits Megan Schutt

Megan Schutt, ahead of Australia's showdown against India on Sunday, has revealed that she hates playing against India because of the pain the latter's batsmen have inflicted on her. Schutt's 2/17 helped Australia restrict South Africa in the semis and book a place in the grand finale at the MCG.

Australia pace bowler Megan Schutt had quite the struggle against the Indian opening batswomen Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandana in the recently played tri-series in Australia and also the opening game of the Women’s T20 World Cup, where the Aussie women ended up on the losing side. The Aussie pacer, ahead of her side's showdown against the Indians at the MCG, admitted that she 'hates playing against India' because of the pain the Indians have inflicted on her in the recent past.

“I just hate playing India - they’ve got the wood over me, Smriti and Shefali have got me covered. That six Shafali hit me for in the tri-series was probably the biggest one I’ve ever been hit for,” admitted Megan Schutt, reported Hindustan Times.

The bowler, who clearly struggles practicing her art to perfection against the talented Indian batting line-up, further added that she will prepare to challenge Indian batswomen, but admitted that she is all but powerless in the first six overs against the destructive Mandhana and Verma.

“There are obviously some plans we’re going to revisit as bowlers. (But) clearly, I’m not the best match-up to those two in the Powerplay. They find me quite easy to play,” expressed Schutt.

Schutt further labeled an India-Australia final as 'fitting' and attested that the match-up on Sunday will be the Aussies' biggest challenge yet. Australia beat India in the final of the tri-series prior to the World T20, but the Indians struck back in the inaugural game of the World T20, downing the home nation by strangling them with spin.

“We’re at that final we’ve been talking about for so long and against India, which is super fitting considering the tri-series we had. It couldn’t really be a bigger challenge for us. It’s not really a bad thing, it’s good we’re going up against a team we’ve played a lot recently and it’s the same for them as well,” she added.

India and Australia will clash in the final of the World T20 on Sunday, March 8, which also happens to be International Women’s Day, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).