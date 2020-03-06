ICC Challenge League A postponed due to coronavirus fears

The six-team tournament is the second of three rounds that make up one of the two groups in the Challenge League - the third tier of the 2023 World Cup qualification ladder. The announcement follows the cancellation of the women's quadrangular T20I series between Thailand, Ireland, the Netherlands and Zimbabwe that was set to be held in Chiang Mai in April and the similar postponement of Nepal's Everest Premier League. ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said that have been monitoring the situation very closely and it is best to postpone the event.