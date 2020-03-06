ICC Challenge League A postponed due to coronavirus fears

Today at 1:39 PM
The ongoing COVID-19 crisis has prompted the ICC to postpone the second round of CWC Challenge League A, which was set to begin in Malaysia on March 16. The ICC hopes to reschedule the 11-day event featuring Canada, Denmark, Malaysia, Qatar, Singapore, and Vanuatu, later in the year.
The six-team tournament is the second of three rounds that make up one of the two groups in the Challenge League - the third tier of the 2023 World Cup qualification ladder. The announcement follows the cancellation of the women's quadrangular T20I series between Thailand, Ireland, the Netherlands and Zimbabwe that was set to be held in Chiang Mai in April and the similar postponement of Nepal's Everest Premier League. ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said that have been monitoring the situation very closely and it is best to postpone the event.
"We have made the difficult decision to postpone the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Challenge League A due to the Coronavirus outbreak. We have been monitoring the situation very closely and have concluded that the best course of action is to postpone the event owing to the increasing travel difficulties between countries and the potential uncertainty around teams returning home,” said ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley, reported Cricbuzz.
"I would like to thank the Malaysian Cricket Association and all participating Members for their support. The well-being of everyone involved is our first priority and we look forward to the event being played later in the year," expressed Tetley.
