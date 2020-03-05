 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Wanindu Hasaranga walking out of pitch to hit lofted cover drive

    Twitter reacts to Wanindu Hasaranga walking out of pitch to hit lofted cover drive

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:07 PM

    We’ve seen the likes of de Villiers and Jos Buttler improvise and hit many a crazy shot, but Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga, on Wednesday, took the art of innovation to a whole new level. Adamant to hit the ball through the off-side, Hasaranga walked OUT of the pitch to loft a Dwayne Bravo delivery.

    In his thus far young career, Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga has been making quite the ripple and, in the past year, has been the standout performer for a Lankan side that’s in transition. Primarily in the team as a leg-spinner, Hasaranga has bamboozled batsmen with his turn and the ODIs against the Windies last month was a breakthrough series of sorts for him, a series where he walked away with the ‘Man of the Series’ award. And in the first T20I against the Windies on Wednesday, he was in the limelight once again, albeit for a very interesting reason, and with the bat.

    Chasing 197, Sri Lanka were wrecked by an Oshane Thomas five-fer and in the end, were beaten convincingly by the visitors, by 25 runs. Hasaranga showcased his prowess with the bat with a 34-ball 44 and was a shining light for the hosts and in his highlights package was an extremely interesting stroke that has now sent the internet into a frenzy. 

    Facing Dwayne Bravo, on the fifth ball of the 15th over, the right-hander, seeing there was a gap to be exploited on the off-side, pre-meditated to hit the delivery in the vacant area and so decided to give himself some room outside leg-stump. Seeing Hasaranga’s movement, the bowler Bravo followed him in an attempt to cramp the batsman up. However, Hasaranga was so adamant and stubborn to hit through the off-side that despite the bowler bowling the ball in and around the eighth stump, he walked OUT of the pitch to loft the ball over cover. 

    His wish was eventually granted, but sadly enough, he was just granted one run for his extravagant effort. The effort was so silly that it even cracked up the bowler Bravo, who gave a cheeky smile of approval to Hasaranga for that stroke.

    Here's how cricket fans on Twitter reacted on the incident:

